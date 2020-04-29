Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $313,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

