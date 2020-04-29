Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $149.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

