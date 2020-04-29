Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) vs. BANCO DO BRASIL/S (NASDAQ:BDORY) Head-To-Head Comparison

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $31.37 billion 0.48 $4.41 billion N/A N/A Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million 1.11 $5.68 million $0.24 14.92

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 13.57% 17.33% 1.19% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 7.97% 3.94% 0.40%

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.