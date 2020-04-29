Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 110.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PCRX. SVB Leerink raised Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Shares of PCRX opened at $40.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Pacira Biosciences has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after purchasing an additional 582,238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,387,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 235,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 910,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,223,000 after buying an additional 118,291 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 856,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,814,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

