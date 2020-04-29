PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.51% of PacWest Bancorp worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 298,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 272,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 582,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, Director Robert A. Stine purchased 9,200 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

