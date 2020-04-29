Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 8.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBHC. ValuEngine lowered Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

