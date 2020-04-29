Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Cut to Hold at G.Research

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,620.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.