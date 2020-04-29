Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.82.

PAYC opened at $236.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.20 and its 200 day moving average is $251.89. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

