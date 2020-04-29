Mizuho Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $210.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.47.

PAYC traded up $31.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.97. 1,455,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.89.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Paycom Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 599,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,415 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

