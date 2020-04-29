Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Lowered to GBX 450 at Deutsche Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 776 ($10.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 658 ($8.66) to GBX 625.20 ($8.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 606.93 ($7.98).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson stock opened at GBX 499.20 ($6.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 501.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 597.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51).

In related news, insider Sidney Taurel acquired 100,000 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £538,000 ($707,708.50).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.