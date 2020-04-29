Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Friday, March 27th.

ALU stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. Alumasc Group has a twelve month low of GBX 56.54 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 133.45 ($1.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 million and a P/E ratio of 11.89.

In other Alumasc Group news, insider Michael Leaf bought 16,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,807.50 ($14,216.65).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

