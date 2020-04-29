Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APF. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 225 ($2.96).

Shares of LON:APF opened at GBX 155 ($2.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.28 million and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.94.

In other news, insider Patrick Meier purchased 6,310 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69). Also, insider Julian Treger purchased 35,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £54,950 ($72,283.61).

Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

