Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Redrow to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.08) price target (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.68)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 633.55 ($8.33).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 465.40 ($6.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 418.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 642.89.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.