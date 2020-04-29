People’s United Financial, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

PBCT opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,108,000 after buying an additional 1,049,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 963,447 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.08%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

