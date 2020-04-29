PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

