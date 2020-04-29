Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7825 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 64.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.50. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

