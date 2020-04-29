Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nike in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

