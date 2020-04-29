Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.99. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Shares of BXP opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,393,000 after acquiring an additional 119,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after acquiring an additional 147,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after acquiring an additional 91,778 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,362.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.