Piper Sandler Comments on First Internet Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

INBK stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

In related news, Director John K. Keach, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 7,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $101,570.00. Insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

