Piper Sandler Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $256.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.23 and a 200-day moving average of $223.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.14, for a total value of $536,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,242 shares of company stock worth $13,274,664. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

