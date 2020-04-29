PiplCoin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 60.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 65.1% lower against the dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $83,770.03 and approximately $737.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.36 or 0.02485617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00207075 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00062421 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00046116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,824,438 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

