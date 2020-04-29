Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Short Interest Up 20.9% in April

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PLG opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 730.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,046,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Platinum Group Metals worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

