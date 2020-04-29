Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $313.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,297,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after buying an additional 1,133,561 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 182,197 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 352,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

