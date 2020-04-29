Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PCH opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $178,013.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

