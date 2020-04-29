Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Up 582.8% in April

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 582.8% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Power REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.16% of Power REIT worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Power REIT stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

