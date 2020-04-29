Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

PGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Precigen has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $656.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.28% and a negative net margin of 324.38%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Randal J. Kirk acquired 5,972,696 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 1,000,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 222,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Precigen by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

