Preferred Bank Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $4.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.33. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of PFBC opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 32.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,502,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

