Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Announces Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFG shares. UBS Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

