Progressive (NYSE:PGR) versus FedNat (NYSE:FNHC) Financial Review

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

FedNat pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FedNat pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progressive pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FedNat has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Progressive has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. FedNat is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of FedNat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Progressive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FedNat and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat 0.24% -0.15% -0.03% Progressive 9.18% 26.55% 6.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FedNat and Progressive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat 0 0 0 1 4.00 Progressive 0 6 7 1 2.64

FedNat currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.02%. Progressive has a consensus price target of $83.07, indicating a potential upside of 2.37%. Given FedNat’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FedNat is more favorable than Progressive.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FedNat and Progressive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat $414.96 million 0.39 $1.01 million ($0.03) -379.33 Progressive $39.02 billion 1.22 $3.97 billion $6.72 12.07

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat. FedNat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FedNat has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progressive beats FedNat on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

