ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 23%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) fell 23% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $12.73, 21,733,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 553% from the average session volume of 3,325,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,824,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $4,859,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $245,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

