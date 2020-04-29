Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

PTVCA stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Protective Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $229.96 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $124.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson bought 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,938.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.