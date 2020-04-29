Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,425 ($18.75) to GBX 1,031 ($13.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,619 ($21.30) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.79).

Get Prudential alerts:

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 969.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,291.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion and a PE ratio of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total transaction of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). Insiders have bought 48 shares of company stock valued at $56,615 over the last ninety days.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.