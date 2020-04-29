Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Up 632.4% in April

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 632.4% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PXS opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.08.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

