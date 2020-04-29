Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Enerplus Corp Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Enerplus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,383,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 328,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,065,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Enerplus by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,916,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,000 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Enerplus by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,580,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

