Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aon PLC Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for AON in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

AON stock opened at $172.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.94. AON has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. AXA boosted its position in AON by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in AON by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

