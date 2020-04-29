Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Empire State Realty Trust Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 524,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

