Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Cut by Analyst

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.00 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARE. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.43.

ARE opened at C$14.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $848.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

