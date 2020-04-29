Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Lowered by Piper Sandler

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Compass Point dropped their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $474.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.99.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.