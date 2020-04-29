Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Increased by Seaport Global Securities

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for IDEX in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

NYSE:IEX opened at $157.78 on Tuesday. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $124,464,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $79,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

