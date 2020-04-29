Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Cut by Piper Sandler

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Investar in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 13.75%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.78. Investar has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $901,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Insiders have acquired 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $181,631 over the last 90 days. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Investar by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

