Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LAD. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $112.54 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $4,111,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

