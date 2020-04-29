Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OSIS. ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,265,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,545,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,894.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in OSI Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in OSI Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,394,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in OSI Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.