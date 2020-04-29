Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Issued By B. Riley

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BayCom in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BayCom’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

BCML has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price target on BayCom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

BCML opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.98. BayCom has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BayCom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 69,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BayCom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

