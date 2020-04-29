Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.46. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $3,695,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,941 shares of company stock worth $5,427,927. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

