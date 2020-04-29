Quidel (QDEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Quidel to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

QDEL stock opened at $134.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Quidel has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $143.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.76.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

