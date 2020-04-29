Quilter’s (QLT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective (down from GBX 185 ($2.43)) on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quilter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 161 ($2.12).

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 144.73. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Mark Satchel sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £27,776 ($36,537.75). Also, insider Paul Feeney sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £150,280.65 ($197,685.67).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

