QuinStreet (QNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $468.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $104,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,856.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,125. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

