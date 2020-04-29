R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 1,404 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.38. The company has a market cap of $1,291.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

