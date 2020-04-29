R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.59 and its 200-day moving average is $277.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.