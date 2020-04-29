Raymond James & Associates Acquires 9,379 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09.

